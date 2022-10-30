‘We’re winning legally’: Framber Valdez responds to renewed Astros cheating allegations

CONTROVERSIAL. Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (front) walks to the dugout during a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Phillies in Game 2.

Given the Astros’ World Series past, any little act that appears suspect is sure to arouse the ire of fans and observers

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros are not cheating at the 2022 World Series. At least that’s what they’re saying and what they want us to think.

After their huge Game 2 win, Valdez had this to say:

“Nobody should think it the wrong way,” he said. “Those are just tendencies I do throughout the game, distracting the hitter from what I’m doing. Maybe look at me rubbing different things and not think about the pitch that I’m going to throw.”

Whatever it was Valdez was doing (or NOT doing), we cannot question the outcome.

On Saturday night, Framber Valdez was pitching for the Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2. He gave Houston their longest World Series start since 2019, allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings. They won, 5-2.

Of course, given the Astros’ World Series past, any little act that appears suspect is sure to arouse the ire of fans and observers. In this game, spectators saw multiple anomalies with Valdez. This included what seemed to be a curious substance on his hand and the appearance of his changing his glove throughout the game.

In the following clip, the left-handed Valdez appeared to go to something on his right hand or wrist before rubbing the ball and throwing a pitch, which drew spectators’ attention.

It seems like Framber Valdez is going to his right hand for a substance? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ufIAM50D6Z — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) October 30, 2022

According to Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson, the staff did spot Framber Valdez doing this throughout the game. However, he did not feel it was a problem. He claims the Phillies also spotted it the previous time he played.

“You know the umpires check these guys after almost every inning and if there’s something going on, MLB will take care of it,” Thomson said.

Of course, assuming Valdez is looking for a performance edge based simply on what fans observed on their TVs is a big leap in logic. Given Houston’s history, though, it seems just right for MLB to be extra cautious about safeguarding the World Series’ integrity. – Rappler.com