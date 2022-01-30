At 4th, Yuka Saso trails Lydia Ko by 4 shots going into last Gainbridge LPGA round

With one round left to play, Filipina-Japanese Yuka Saso stays in the hunt for the Gainbridge LPGA title

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso remained four shots adrift of the lead in Gainbridge LPGA on Saturday, January 29 (Sunday, January 30, Manila time), with one final round left to play at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida.

Tied at third at the end of the second round, the Filipina-Japanese dropped to joint fourth with England’s Charley Hull after firing an even 72 in a rough third round, which saw several players in the top 10 struggle, for a total of 7-under par 209.

Saso, now representing Japan, sank three bogeys on the first 10 holes but bounced back with two birdies and pars for the rest of the round to put herself in contention for the title.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko regained solo lead with an 11-under par 205 total as USA’s Danielle Kang slipped to second following a frustrating third-round display.

While Ko carded a par 72 to stay ahead, Kang lost share of the top spot after chalking up four bogeys – with three coming on the back nine – to finish with a 2-over par 74.

Kang, the winner of the Tournament of Champions last week, has a 9-under par 207 total.

As the rest of the field stumbled, France’s Celine Boutier owned the third round with a bogey-free, 3-under par 69 performance as he climbed to solo third place with a 208.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka sits at solo sixth with a 211, while Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi, USA’s Stacy Lewis, and Japan’s Ayaka Furue occupy joint seventh with a 212.

Seven players share 10th place with a 213, including USA’s Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing, Korea’s In Gee Chun, Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Maude-Aimee Leblanc, and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff. – Rappler.com