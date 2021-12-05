Radnicki deactivates Jack Animam from roster, drops 3rd straight game

OUT. Jack Animam had been a dominant force for Radnicki Kragujevac before getting sidelined.

Radnicki Kragujevac badly misses Jack Animam's 20 points and 14.3 rebounds per game averages as it falls to Radivoj Korac

MANILA, Philippines – Radnicki Kragujevac once again sorely missed Jack Animam’s star-caliber production as Radivoj Korac earned a 73-65 road win at the Jazero Hall in Kragujevac, Serbia on Sunday, December 5 (Monday, December 6, Manila time).

Team captain Milica Indic picked up the slack on offense with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, but it just wasn’t enough for a Radnicki side that deactivated Animam from its active roster prior to dropping its third straight game.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women centerpiece was also not present at all on the team’s bench, unlike their last game against Partizan 1953, which she also missed.

Kragujevac now sits in eighth place with a 4-6 record in the 12-team league still dominated by the 32-time champion dynasty Crvena zvezda, holders of a clean 10-0 slate.

Without Animam manning the defense, Korac shot 45% from the field compared to Radnicki’s 35%, and was led by Marija Stojiljkovic’s stat sheet-stuffing line of 21 points, 8 boards, 3 dimes, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

Minela Mehovic was the only other Kragujevac player in double-digit scoring with 14 markers in 21 minutes off the bench as the team scrambled to fill in Animam’s 20 points and 14.3 rebounds per game averages.

The 23-year-old center has yet to respond to queries regarding her condition and whether or not she is nursing an injury.

Animam can next suit up for Radnicki on Saturday, December 11, as they face the 8-2 Art Basket, currently second-ranked in the league behind Crvena.

The Scores

Korac 73 – Stojiljkovic 21, Marjanovic 17, Jeremic 14, Cubra 9, Maksimovic Jevdenijevic 6, Kljajevic 3, Trisovic 3, Kukic 0, Nestorov 0, Savic 0

Kragujevac 65 – Indic 21, Mehovic 14, Glomazic 9, Hadzic 5, Jelic 5, Dimitrijevic 5, Popludijevic 4, Stojanovic 2, Milinkovic 0, Bisevac 0

Quarters: 11-20, 36-28, 50-52, 73-65

– Rappler.com