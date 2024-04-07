Efficient Brownlee, Pelita Jaya sweep 1st round of BCL Asia Qualifiers 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Justin Brownlee drops 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting as Pelita Jaya routs Adroit Club to close out the opening round of the Basketball Champions League Asia Qualifiers with a 3-0 record

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee turned in another efficient performance for Pelita Jaya Basketball as they completed a first-round sweep of the Basketball Champions League (BCL) Asia Qualifiers with an 82-64 mauling of Singapore’s Adroit Club at the UG Arena in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday, April 6.

Brownlee knocked down 7 of his 9 field goal attempts, including a near-perfect 3-of-4 clip from three-point land to finish with 18 points in over 22 minutes.

The long-time Barangay Ginebra import and naturalized Gilas Pilipinas star also recorded 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, and a team-best +/- of +18 as he remained undefeated with the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) side Pelita Jaya.

In three games played in the opening round of the qualifiers, Brownlee averaged a near double-double of 18.3 points, 9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals.

His best outing came against the host Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos last Thursday, April 4, where he delivered a monster stat line of 26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

After securing the top spot in Group B, Pelita Jaya will look to carry the momentum into the second round of the qualifiers, which will be held in its home turf Jakarta from April 23 to April 26.

The top two squads at the end of the qualifying rounds will advance to the BCL Asia later this year, where they will be pitted against the champion teams from the PBA, Japan B. League, Korean Basketball League, and the Chinese Basketball Association. – Rappler.com