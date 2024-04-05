Clutch Brownlee, Pelita Jaya reach BCL Asia Qualifiers 2nd round 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHALLENGE. Pelita Jaya’s Justin Brownlee goes up against the defense of Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos in the Basketball Champions League qualifiers.

Justin Brownlee fires 11 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as Pelita Jaya outlasts Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos to advance to the next round of the Basketball Champions League Asia Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – No matter what uniform he’s wearing, count on Justin Brownlee to always deliver in the crucial moments.

In his third game with Pelita Jaya Basketball, Brownlee came through the clutch as they gutted out an 89-83 win over Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos in the Basketball Champions League (BCL) Asia Qualifiers at the UG Arena in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday, April 4.

With Pelita Jaya staring at a two-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter, Brownlee took care of business and fired 11 of his game-high 26 points in the final 10 minutes, including a pair of free throws that iced the win for the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) powerhouse.

The 35-year-old naturalized Filipino star also showed that he still has plenty of hops left in the tank after soaring high for a vicious tomahawk dunk early in the final frame.

Justin Brownlee is a bad, bad man 😳 #BCLAsia pic.twitter.com/8teU0O8qzo — Basketball Champions League Asia (@BCL_Asia) April 4, 2024

“It feels great,” said Brownlee in a postgame interview. “It was a tough game for us. Mongolia had a tough home crowd. We’re just excited to get to the second round and get a W.”

Fresh from an all-around performance in Pelita Jaya’s 99-81 thrashing of Hi-Tech Basketball Club on Wednesday, April 3, Brownlee filled the stat sheet yet again as he also tallied 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in nearly 30 minutes of action.

Thanks to Brownlee’s sensational outing, Pelita Jaya secured its spot in the second round of the qualifiers, which will take place from April 23 to April 26 in Jakarta.

“We’ll keep working hard and hopefully we’ll have more success in the future,” said Brownlee.

The BCL Asia is a rebranding of the FIBA Asia Champions Cup, where champion teams from the PBA, Japan B. League, Korean Basketball League, and the Chinese Basketball Association are already given outright berths in the top tier club competition.

The top two finishers from the qualifiers, together with the top two squads from the FIBA West Asia Super League, will round out the eight-team BCL Asia cast late in 2024. – Rappler.com