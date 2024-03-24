Instant impact: Brownlee stars for Pelita Jaya in Indonesia League debut

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAKE CHARGE. Pelita Jaya’s Justin Brownlee goes for a shot against RANS Simba’s Argus Sanyudy in the Indonesian Basketball League.

Justin Brownlee wastes no time making an impact in the Indonesian Basketball League as he drops a double-double to lift Pelita Jaya past RANS Simba

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas superstar Justin Brownlee wasted no time making an impact in the Indonesian Basketball League.

In only his first game with Pelita Jaya, Brownlee immediately showcased his wares and powered the Jakarta-based ball club to a dominant 85-67 win over RANS Simba Bogor on Saturday, March 23.

Brownlee posted a double-double of 14 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in nearly 28 minutes of play as a starter for Pelita Jaya, which notched its eighth win in nine matches.

Thanks to Brownlee’s hot hands in the second quarter, Pelita Jaya managed to build a decisive 45-36 halftime edge over RANS Simba after trailing by two points at the end of the opening period.

The Barangay Ginebra resident import pumped in 8 of his 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 field goal clip in the pivotal second frame, where Pelita Jaya outscored RANS Simba, 24-13.

Brownlee formed a deadly trio with former PBA reinforcements Thomas Robinson and KJ McDaniels as the two big men also produced double-doubles in the dominant win.

Robinson, who suited up for the NLEX Road Warriors in the recent PBA Commissioner’s Cup, came up with a nearly identical stat line as Brownlee with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, McDaniels, who had stops with the TNT Tropang Giga, NLEX, and the Meralco Bolts, added 13 markers and 10 boards.

Joshua Caldwell paced RANS Simba with a game-high 20 points, while Le’Bryan Nash contributed 18.

Pelita Jaya will get plenty of rest before it returns to action on April 17 versus Bima Perkasa Jogja.

The Scores

Pelita Jaya 85 – Brownlee 14, Robinson 14, McDaniels 13, Fahdani Guntara 11, Dhyaksa 10, Jr 8, Jawato 6, Arighi 4, Kosasih 3, Goantara 2, Saudale 0, Rachman 0.

RANS Simba 67 – Caldwell 20, Nash 18, Oostrum 10, Satrio 5, Shihab 4, Wongso 4, Jordan 4, Sanyudy 2, Salamena 0, Nuban 0, Sanjaya 0, Kuntara 0.

Quarters: 21-23, 45-36, 63-55, 85-67.

– Rappler.com