IN PHOTOS: Jordan Clarkson visits Tenement Court in Taguig

Gilas Pilipinas ace Jordan Clarkson visits the Tenement Court, an iconic hoops site that has hosted the likes of NBA stars LeBron James and Paul George

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson made sure to give back to the community as his short stay in the Philippines soon comes to an end.

Clarkson on Sunday, August 28, visited the Tenement Court in Taguig, an iconic hoops site that has hosted the likes of NBA stars LeBron James and Paul George.

Jordan Clarkson signs his own Utah Jazz jersey worn by a fan. All photos by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

There, Clarkson gave away shoes, balls, and shirts as fans spent precious time with the Filipino-American guard, who is in town to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Jordan Clarkson gives away shoes, balls, and shirts to lucky fans.

Surrounded by young stars like Kai Sotto and Dwight Ramos, Clarkson said he shares the goal of helping the Philippines qualify for the Olympics and put on a good showing in the World Cup, which tips off on August 25 next year.

“Three hundred sixty days, we got some time to prepare and get ready for all that,” he said. “Everything that I’ve envisioned and what I’ve been trying to push for is coming to life.”

Artists at the Tenement, known for their artwork of NBA players, created a black-and-white mural for the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Jordan Clarkson poses for a photo in front of his own mural at the Tenement Court in Taguig.

There is another unfinished mural of Clarkson donning the Gilas Pilipinas jersey.

Artists at the Tenement Court are in the process of finishing another Jordan Clarkson mural. Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

“NBA players come here, but they [are] not from here. I am. Straight up,” Clarkson said.

Fans at the Tenement relish their once-in-a-lifetime chance to spend time with Jordan Clarkson.

Coming off a tough 85-81 loss to Lebanon, Clarkson seeks to earn his first FIBA win as the Philippines hosts Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday to wrap up the fourth window.

He is expected to immediately leave the country after the Saudi Arabia clash, with the Jazz gearing up for the upcoming NBA season in October. – Rappler.com