Jordan Clarkson, Jazz dismantle Grizzlies with huge first half

A hot-shooting Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen fuel a strong first half, where the Jazz erupted for 79 points, just two shy of a franchise record for most points scored in a half

Jordan Clarkson pumped in 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz dominated the first half in a 133-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, November 1 (Thursday, November 2, Manila time) in Salt Lake City.

Clarkson and Markkanen each went 4-for-4 from three-point range in the decisive first half, combining for 35 points on 12-of-15 shooting as Utah went into the break up 79-46. Jazz reserve Collin Sexton led all scorers for the game with 23 points and dished out 6 assists.

The 79 points, two shy of a franchise record, were the second-most points ever scored in a half in the Jazz’s 50-year history.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 21 points in Memphis’ fifth straight loss to open the season. The Grizzlies, who won 51 games a season ago, are without suspended star Ja Morant for the first 25 games because of a suspension.

Utah won for the first time in three games after hitting 54% from the field while holding Memphis to 36.5% shooting. The Jazz sank 22-of-43 three-pointers (51.2%) compared to a 14-for-54 outing (25.9%) for the Grizzlies from deep.

John Collins contributed 16 points and Kelly Olynyk totaled 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for Utah.

Markkanen set the tone on the first possession, putting the Jazz up 4-0 after 17 seconds thanks to a technical free throw and a three-pointer.

Memphis kept it close for a few minutes, but Utah scored 8 straight to break a 9-9 tie after three-pointers from Collins and Clarkson followed by a Keyonte George layup.

The Jazz finished the first quarter on a tear, scoring 14 consecutive points with triples from Markkanen (two), Sexton, and Olynyk along with a floater from George to ta a 42-19 lead into the second quarter.

Utah used a 10-1 run to go up by 25 points, 57-32, midway through the second quarter. The Jazz then went on an 11-0 spurt for a 71-39 lead and took their biggest advantage of the season – 35 points – at 78-43 late in the first half.

The Grizzlies opened the second half on a 12-3 run but never got back into contention. – Rappler.com