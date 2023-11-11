Jordan Clarkson, Jazz squander big lead, recover to beat Grizzlies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAKE OVER. Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson drives to the basket as Grizzlies guard John Konchar defends.

Jordan Clarkson wraps up the Utah win off clutch buckets in the final two minutes as the Jazz bounce back in time after blowing a 21-point lead against the Grizzlies

Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz recovered to beat the host Memphis Grizzlies, 127-121, after blowing a 21-point, second-half lead on Friday night, November 10 (Saturday, November 11, Manila time).

With the score tied at 114, Markkanen hit two free throws and Clarkson made a bucket for a four-point Jazz lead.

Jacob Gilyard (14 points, 8 assists) made it a two-point game with 5:08 remaining, but Memphis didn’t score for another three minutes.

Clarkson wrapped up the win for the Jazz with a tip-in and a three-pointer in the final two minutes.

John Collins added 18 points and rookie Keyonte George dished out a career-high 11 assists to help the Jazz pick up their first NBA in-season tournament win and snap a four-game losing streak.

Desmond Bane scored a game-high 37 points and handed out 8 assists, and Bismack Biyombo contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds for the struggling Grizzlies.

Memphis, which lost for the eighth time in nine games this season, played most of the second half without Jaren Jackson Jr., who was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with referees. Jackson ended with 14 points in 23 minutes.

The Grizzlies fought back to knot the score up midway through the fourth quarter but scored only two points in the final two minutes. Memphis fell to 0-2 in pool play.

The Jazz went up 101-80 with 3:36 left in the third quarter after an 8-0 run that included three made technical free throws by Clarkson after Jackson was ejected for vehemently disputing not getting a call when he believed he was fouled on a layup. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was also assessed a technical foul.

The Grizzlies went on a 15-2 run shortly after and continued their surge with a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter. Memphis pulled even with the Jazz midway through the final period when Bane hit a long three-pointer to make it 111-111.

Memphis jumped ahead 19-11 early on. Markkanen then sank two free throws to spark an 11-0 run. The Jazz went a sizzling 12-for-21 from downtown in the first half en route to a 76-63 halftime lead. – Rappler.com