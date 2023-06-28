Brownlee back, but Gilas Pilipinas falls short of comeback vs Estonia in tuneup

Still missing several key players and welcoming back Justin Brownlee just recently, Gilas Pilipinas falls prey to Estonia in the first tuneup game of its FIBA World Cup preparations

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ growing pains for its FIBA World Cup buildup showed as it dropped the first tuneup game of its European training camp.

Still missing several key players and welcoming back Justin Brownlee just recently, the Philippines fell prey to host Estonia, 81-71, at the Kalev Sports Hall in Tallinn on Tuesday, June 27.

Dwight Ramos showed the way with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the defeat that saw the Filipinos run out of steam after almost storming back from a 22-point hole.

Gilas Pilipinas’ 16-8 run highlighted by key buckets from Thirdy Ravena, Poy Erram, and June Mar Fajardo bridging the third and fourth quarters trimmed a 47-58 deficit to a single possession, 63-66, with six minutes left.

But Estonia arrested its collapse and closed the game out on a 15-8 spurt, keeping the Philippines without a field goal in the final 3:30 minutes.

Joonas Riismaa banked a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining for the final tally to seal the victory for the hosts.

Brownlee, who is battling Jordan Clarkson and Angelo Kouame for the lone naturalized player spot, scored just 8 points with 4 rebounds against 3 turnovers as he left late in the third quarter due to an apparent injury.

Arriving in Estonia a day prior after undergoing a non-basketball medical procedure in the United States, Brownlee reveled in the presence of the national squad.

“Just good to be back,” Brownlee said before the Estonia clash. “It felt good to practice with the team, just getting acclimated with the offense and everything. It feels good to be back.”

T. Ravena backstopped Ramos in scoring with 9 points, CJ Perez put up 7 points, and Rhenz Abando chimed in 5 points and 2 steals.

Fajardo hauled down a game-high 9 rebounds for the Philippines on top of 5 points.

Top guard Scottie Thompson did not see action, while Gilas Pilipinas newcomer AJ Edu did not make the 12-man lineup as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain.

“I’m just trying to remain patient,” said Edu. “I’m not just sitting on the sidelines doing nothing. I’m still taking in as much information as I can.”

Carlos Jurgens finished with 20 points and Mikk Jurkatamm fired 14 points for the Estonians, whose lead peaked at 41-19 in the second quarter before the Filipinos fought back.

There is no rest for the weary as Gilas Pilipinas remains in Tallinn to face world No. 24 Finland in another tuneup match on Wednesday. – Rappler.com