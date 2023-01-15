Broken code: Echo stuns Blacklist to rule M4 World Championship

LOUD AND PROUD. Echo earns the distinction as the best Mobile Legend team in the world.

Echo captures Mobile Legends' most coveted crown after dethroning Blacklist International in the all-Filipino grand finals of the M4 World Championship

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Echo refused to settle for another runner-up finish against Blacklist International.

Echo captured Mobile Legends’ most-coveted crown after dethroning Blacklist International with a 4-0 sweep in the all-Filipino finale in the M4 World Championship at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan here on Sunday, January 15.

Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales, Alston “Sanji” Pabico, and Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya all went ham as Echo prevented Blacklist International from becoming the first team in Mobile Legends history to win back-to-back world titles.

It was sweet revenge for Echo after it fell prey to Blacklist International for the Season 10 crown of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines in October.

Blacklist International also dropped Echo to the lower bracket in M4 with a come-from-behind 3-2 win in the upper bracket finals two days prior.

Echo, though, proved to be the superior team with the world championship on the line as it cruised to an unprecedented sweep to bag the top purse of $300,000 (nearly P16.5 million).

While Blacklist International missed out on a history, Echo jungler Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno made one for himself by becoming the first player to win multiple world championships.

KarlTzy led his former team Bren Esports to the M2 title in Singapore two years ago.

Blacklist International settled for the runner-up prize of $120,000 (nearly P6.6 million). – Rappler.com