Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari a ‘childhood dream’

‘I feel incredibly fortunate… I now have the chance to fulfill another childhood dream,’ says F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton after his bombshell decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton acknowledged Saturday, February 3, that his impending move to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season represents a “childhood dream.”

The seven-time world champion announced his future plans Thursday, although he will serve out the final year of his contract with Mercedes in 2024.

The 39-year-old British driver has recorded 103 wins, the most in F1 history.

“I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfill another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red,” Hamilton wrote in a lengthy post on Twitter.

Hamilton has been with Mercedes since leaving McLaren in 2013. He has won six of his seven championships with Mercedes.

“The time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge,” Hamilton wrote.

“I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013. I know some people didn’t understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it’s the feeling I have again now. I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.”

But first things first, Hamilton said. There’s the matter of the 2024 season, and he says he’s going to give Mercedes his all.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about 2025. My focus is on the upcoming season and getting back out on track with Mercedes,” Hamilton wrote.

“I am more driven than ever, I am fitter and more [focused than] ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again. I am 100 percent committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.” – Rappler.com