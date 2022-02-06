Pagdanganan ends LPGA Drive On Championship at 41st

SEASON FORM. Bianca Pagdanganan completes her second tournament of the year.

Bianca Pagdanganan finishes tied with 11 other players at 41st place in the LPGA Drive On Championship, while Yuka Saso misses the cut

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan concluded the LPGA Drive On Championship at joint 41st place at the Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Myers, Florida on Saturday, February 5 (Sunday, February 6, Manila time).

The reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist carded a 2-under par 70 in the third and final round for a 5-under par 211 total as she finished tied with 11 other players, including erstwhile tournament leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

After a bogey-free showing on the frontside, Pagdanganan struggled with bogeys on holes No. 13 and 15, but she wrapped up her campaign strong with a birdie and three pars.

Pagdanganan pocketed $6,162 (around P315,000) in the tournament that saw Filipina-Japanese Yuka Saso narrowly miss the cut no thanks to a dismal 5-over par 77 in the opening round.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire captured her first LPGA Tour title after submitting a scintillating 18-under par 198 and took home the top prize of $225,000 (around P11.5 million).

Consistent from the get-go, Maguire ended the tournament with a 5-under par 67 for a three-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson of the United States.

Thompson submitted a better 7-under par 65 in the third round, but it was not enough to overcome the lead built by Maguire following her 66 and 65 in the first two rounds.

American Sarah Schmelzel wound up at third with a 14-under par 202.

Up next for Saso is the HSBC Women’s World Championship on March 3, while Pagdanganan returns to LPGA Tour action in the JTBC Classic on March 24. – Rappler.com