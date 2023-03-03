As Lyceum guns for CCE 3-peat, opposing teams gear up for Season 3

DEFENDING CHAMPION. Lyceum remains the team to beat in the Collegiate Center for Esports.

MANILA, Philippines – Expect stiffer competition in Season 3 of the Collegiate Center for Esports as opposing teams seek to dethrone Lyceum.

The Pirates brace for a dogfight in their bid for a third straight Mobile Legends crown, with the rest of the field aiming to beef up their rosters in an attempt to change the status quo.

Lyceum picked up valuable experience after representing CCE in the Sibol qualifiers last January that determined who will compose the Philippines’ Mobile Legends team in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

One of the few amateur squads to receive an invite from Sibol, the Pirates – led by back-to-back CCE MVP Mark Kenneth delos Reyes – earned a spot in the quarterfinals, where they bowed to AP Esports.

But despite its success in the CCE, Lyceum is not a lock for another championship.

Letran looks to complete its unfinished business after settling for a runner-up finish in the second season, still a remarkable turnaround after a forgettable Season 1 campaign.

Arellano and JRU also made great strides in the past staging, while Season 1 runner-up San Sebastian remains a tough draw.

“It is humbling to see how the schools have embraced esports and we’re just glad to be part of its growth in the academe,” said CCE president Stanley Lao, who is supported by commissioner Waiyip Chong.

Teams have started local qualifiers in their campuses to discover the best esports athletes who are deserving of representing them in the 10-school tiff.

Mapua held its qualifiers during its 98th Foundation Day last January, while St. Benilde, EAC, San Beda, and Perpetual Help are all gearing up to fare better in Season 3. – Rappler.com