Blacklist dethrones Echo to reach MPL Philippines grand final, secures M5 berth

Blacklist International sets up a grand final date with AP.Bren and qualifies for the Mobile Legends world championship for the third straight edition

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International dethroned Echo on Saturday, October 28, to reach the grand final of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 and qualify for the M5 World Championship.

Three-time champion Blacklist International scored a 3-1 win in its lower bracket final clash against Season 11 titlist Echo as it secured its M5 berth together with AP.Bren, which it will face for the MPL Philippines crown.

Edward “Edward” Dapadap claimed match MVP honors, showing the way in the series-clinching Game 4 win with 5 kills and 11 assists against 3 deaths on Edith to tow Blacklist International to its third straight worlds appearance.

“I cannot believe it,” said an emotional Edward in Filipino while fighting back tears. “A lot of people doubted us. Now, we’re in M5. It feels good.”

Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Kenneth “Yue” Tadeo, Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse, and Stephen “Sensui” Castillo also played key roles as Blacklist International beat Echo twice in the playoffs.

The Codebreakers also drubbed the Orcas, 3-1, in their upper bracket semifinal duel.

It was sweet revenge for Blacklist International after it lost to Echo in the grand finals of the M4 World Championship in January and in MPL Philippines Season 11 in May.

“We’re extremely thankful for what we achieved now,” said Blacklist International head coach Kristoffer “Bon Chan” Ricaplaza. “We’ll make sure that the Philippines is in good hands when it comes to the worlds.”

The job, though, is far from done for Blacklist International, which guns for a record-extending fourth MPL Philippines title as it eyes payback against AP.Bren in the grand final on Sunday, October 28.

AP.Bren, which finished the regular season at second behind Echo, escaped RSG Philippines in the upper bracket semifinals, 3-2, then crushed Blacklist International in the upper bracket final, 3-0, to advance to the grand final.

The champion will pocket the top purse of $35,000 (nearly P2 million). – Rappler.com