Echo domination continues in MPL Philippines

POWERHOUSE. Echo is not just dominating the team standings but also the players' statistics.

Echo claims the solo lead in MPL Philippines Season 9 after staying unbeaten with wins over erstwhile undefeated TNC and reigning two-time champion Blacklist International

MANILA, Philippines – Echo stood alone on top of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines standings after staying undefeated through the second week of Season 9.

Bringing out the feared Johnson-Kadita combo, Echo trounced erstwhile unbeaten TNC, 2-1, on Saturday, February 26, and swept reigning two-time champion Blacklist International, 2-0, on Sunday to seize solo lead with 11 points.

Echo also dominated the statistics through the second week, with jungler Karl “Karl” Nepomuceno leading the kills department with 55 and roamer Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera topping the assists list by a landslide with 85.

Gold laner Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales and EXP laner Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico, both from Echo, are tied at second place in assists with 58 each.

RSG Philippines has also yet to drop a series, coasting to back-to-back 2-0 wins over Bren Esports and Omega Esports to garner 9 points for second place.

Nexplay EVOS climbed to third place with 8 points, while TNC dropped to fourth place with 7 points after finishing Week 1 tied with Echo for the No. 1 spot.

It has been a rough start so far for Season 8 finalists as Onic Philippines and Blacklist sit at fifth and sixth place after amassing just 5 and 2 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, a win remained elusive for Bren and Omega, who finished the second week at seventh and eight place, respectively, after remaining scoreless. – Rappler.com