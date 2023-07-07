Agent trying to steer Damian Lillard to Heat, ice other teams

Damian Lillard’s agent tries to scare off non-Heat suitors, saying the All-Star guard ‘only wants to play in Miami. Period.’

The agent for Damian Lillard has communicated with multiple teams to share a simple message: his client wants to play only for the Miami Heat.

Aaron Goodwin said one week after a face-to-face meeting with Portland Trail Blazers brass, including general manager Joe Cronin, that teams are reaching out to discuss Lillard.

Goodwin also dialed a few teams on his own, hoping to repel bids from anyone other than Miami.

“Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period,” Goodwin told the Miami Herald on Thursday.

Goodwin said his job is to “do what I should for my client,” and he’s willing to steer trade conversations as needed.

The Trail Blazers appear to be unconcerned with Goodwin’s wishes or Lillard’s desire to land in South Beach. Cronin said he is looking for the best package of players and picks he can get.

The Blazers announced Saturday that Lillard requested a trade.

Reports on Monday said the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers checked in with the Blazers to gauge the asking price for Lillard. The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets were also connected to Lillard in previous reports.

ESPN reported that Utah, holding a bevy of picks and young players, also checked in with the Blazers.

Lillard, who turns 33 on July 15, has played his entire 11-year career with Portland, who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2012.

He averaged a franchise-record 32.2 points per game in 2022-2023, the third-highest clip in the league, but Portland finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Lillard is scheduled to earn $45.6 million for the 2023-2024 season. He signed a four-year, $176.3-million deal in July 2022.

Named one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players of All Time in 2021, Lillard won Rookie of the Year honors in 2012-2013 and has made All-NBA teams seven times. He is Portland’s career leader in points (19,376) and three-point field goals (2,387). – Rappler.com