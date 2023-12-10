Hawks guard Trae Young fined $25,000

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Trae Young thinks he got fouled in his final shot attempt in the Hawks’ painful one-point loss to the Nets

The NBA fined Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young $25,000 for confronting a game official earlier in the week.

The incident occurred at the end of a 114-113 win by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, December 6.

Young heaved an off-balance shot at the final buzzer to win the game, but it rimmed off.

The two-time NBA All-Star, who scored 30 points in the loss, thought he was fouled on the play and let the refs know about it.

But in the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, it noted that Young was not fouled and the contact by Brooklyn’s Dennis Smith Jr. was legal.

CRAZY ENDING IN ATL ‼️



TRAE YOUNG 3.

MIKAL BRIDGES BUCKET.



BROOKLYN SURVIVES TO SECURE THE W! pic.twitter.com/WYA4MtcjyX — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2023

Nets get the stop on Trae Young, maybe the one call he didn't get all night. BKN wins! pic.twitter.com/clvGeqrprx — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) December 7, 2023

