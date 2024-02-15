Hawks star Trae Young fined $35,000 for gesture

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DISSENT. Hawks guard Trae Young gestures after being called for a technical foul against the Bulls.

Replays show Trae Young shaking his head and making the ‘money’ gesture with his fingers after being whistled for a technical foul for flopping

The NBA fined Hawks guard Trae Young $35,000 on Wednesday, February 14, for directing an “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” toward an official.

The incident occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 136-126 home loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, February 12.

Replays showed Young shaking his head and making the “money” gesture with his fingers after being whistled for a technical foul for flopping.

The three-time All-Star was fined $25,000 on December 9 for directing inappropriate language toward an official after a 114-113 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Young, 25, is averaging 27.0 points, 10.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game through 49 starts in his sixth season with the Hawks. – Rappler