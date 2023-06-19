Bradley Beal to Suns, Chris Paul to Wizards in blockbuster – reports

NEW START. Bradley Beal is set to end his 11-year career with the Wizards.

Despite having no first-round picks available to move in a trade, the Suns manage to land Bradley Beal to pair with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul, shooting guard Landry Shamet, and multiple second-round draft picks and pick swaps, The Athletic and ESPN reported Sunday, June 18.

The Suns – who had no first-round picks available to move in a trade – nevertheless managed to land Beal to pair with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

Over the weekend, reports indicated the Beal sweepstakes were down to the Suns and the Miami Heat. Beal, who has long stood firm about wanting to make things work in Washington, has to waive the NBA’s only no-trade clause in order to approve the deal.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection, could attract an interested third party to the deal as he is expected to ask the Wizards to move him to a contender, multiple reports said. One of Paul’s old teams, the Los Angeles Clippers, is likely to pursue a reunion with him, according to Bleacher Report.

Beal, who turns 30 this month, played in just 50 games (all starts) last season. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game and shot 36.5% from three-point range. Injuries and multiple stays on the COVID-19 reserve list have limited Beal to just 90 games over the past two seasons.

In his 11-year career since the Wizards made him the third overall draft pick out of Florida in 2012, Beal has averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game over 695 games (661 starts). He was an All-Star in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21 and finished second in the NBA in scoring twice (30.5 ppg in 2019-20, 31.3 ppg in 2020-21).

Paul, 38, averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals across 59 starts for the Suns in 2022-23. He has career averages of 17.9 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in 1,214 games with the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11), Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20), and Suns (2020-23).

Paul led the NBA in assists just two seasons ago when he averaged 10.8 per contest in his second campaign with the Suns.

Phoenix posted a league-best 64-18 record that season after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals in 2021. But the Suns were knocked out of the playoffs in the second round in both 2022 and 2023. New team owner Mat Ishbia fired veteran coach Monty Williams and hired former NBA champion Frank Vogel as his replacement earlier this month.

Shamet, 26, has played in 302 games (92 starts) for four teams since the Philadelphia 76ers drafted him in the first round (No. 26 overall) in 2018. He has career averages of 8.9 points and 1.7 assists per game with a 38.8% from three-point range for the 76ers (2018-19), Clippers (2019-20), Brooklyn Nets (2020-21) and Suns. – Rappler.com