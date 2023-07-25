Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest, in stable condition – report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James collapses on court during practice, but a family statement says 18-year-old Bronny is ’now in stable condition’

MANILA, Philippines – Top collegiate basketball prospect Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in practice on Monday, July 24 (Tuesday, July 25, Manila time) but is now out of the ICU and is in stable condition at the University of Southern California (USC), per a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The James family, including Bronny’s father LeBron and mother Savannah, requested for privacy at the moment through a statement, but assured the public that the 18-year-old NBA aspirant, who reportedly collapsed on court, is out of any immediate danger.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the James family statement said. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

Bronny, one of American high school and collegiate basketball’s most scrutinized prospects due to his lineage, continues to climb scouts’ rankings as he plies his craft with the USC Trojans.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement read.

The family also said it “will update the media when there is more information.”

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Bronny currently ranks as a late first-round pick in many 2024 NBA mock draft boards and remains a highly intriguing piece for many teams, in part due to LeBron’s pre-retirement wish to play at least one season with his eldest son wherever he lands. – Rappler.com