Nets’ Cam Thomas fined $40,000 for anti-gay remark

'I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview,' says streaky Nets guard Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 for using “derogatory and disparaging language” during a live television interview, the NBA announced Friday, February 10 (Saturday, February 11, Manila time).

Thomas’ comments came during TNT’s on-court interview alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie following Brooklyn’s 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Dinwiddie joked with reporters on the heels of the Kyrie Irving trade that Brooklyn may not have received “the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department.”

Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith were acquired from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the trade.

When asked by TNT about Dinwiddie’s comment, Thomas said: “We already had good-looking guys, no homo.”

Thomas took to social media to apologize for his comment.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Thomas has been on a scoring streak, firing 20 points in his last outing after exploding for at least 40 in each of his previous three games. – Rappler.com