Bryce James, LeBron’s son, switches schools

PRIDE. Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates with his son Bryce Maximus after breaking the all-time scoring record in February.

Junior guard Bryce James is set to team up with Mercy Miller, a four-star prospect and son of rapper Master P. Miller

Bryce James, the second son of Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, will play for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in the 2023-2024 season.

The junior guard made the announcement on social media after his first practice with the Knights on Wednesday.

James played his first two high school seasons at Sierra Canyon High School with his older brother, Bronny James.

Bryce James previously was set to transfer to Campbell Hall in Studio City, California, but reconsidered.

Already on the Notre Dame roster is Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P. Miller is a four-star prospect who committed to Houston’s 2024 class two years ago.

The 247Sports composite lists James as the No. 14 shooting guard in the 2025 class.

Just recently, LeBron’s eldest son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team.

The 18-year-old son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was placed in intensive care in the hospital before getting discharged after four days. – Rappler.com