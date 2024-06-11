UConn coach Dan Hurley turns down Lakers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPION COACH. Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after winning the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium.

Dan Hurley will instead pursue a third straight US NCAA championship with the UConn Huskies as he spurns a lucrative offer from the Lakers that would have made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA

UConn head coach Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers to remain in Storrs, multiple outlets reported Monday, June 10 (Tuesday, June 11, Manila time).

Hurley, 51, spurned a reported six-year, $70 million offer from the Lakers that would have made him one of the six highest-paid coaches in the league. Hurley met with the Lakers late last week and told ESPN that general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss had made a “compelling case.”

Hurley, instead, will pursue a third straight national championship as coach of the Huskies.

“I am humbled by this entire experience,” Hurley said in a statement on UConn’s Twitter/X page Monday. “At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships.”

The Lakers fired Darvin Ham on May 3 after just two seasons.

Hurley, who guided the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships the past two seasons, traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday, met with the Lakers on Friday, and went back to Connecticut on Saturday.

Hurley has posted a 141-58 record while leading UConn to four NCAA Tournament appearances during his six seasons at the helm.

He had a 38-23 record during two seasons as the head coach at Wagner (2010-12) and a 113-82 mark in six campaigns with Rhode Island (2012-18). – Rappler.com