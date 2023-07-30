NBA issues discipline memo on Damian Lillard trade request

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Amid reports that Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat, the NBA says the Trail Blazers star and his agent affirmed they would ‘fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario’

Damian Lillard and his agent were warned in an NBA memo that any comments suggesting that the Portland Trail Blazers star guard wants a trade only to the Miami Heat will be subject to league discipline, as will any similar behavior from other players, according to multiple reports.

The NBA issued the memo Friday, July 28, to all 30 teams, stating that the league had met with Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, to discuss comments regarding Lillard’s July 1 request to be traded only to the Miami Heat.

Goodwin recently told The Oregonian that negotiating with a team on a trade that may be “futile in the end” is “not fair.”

He also told the Miami Herald, “I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”

Goodwin also was accused of warning other teams against bidding for Lillard because he only wanted to play for the Heat and would not give full percent effort to another team.

Goodwin reportedly denied issuing such a warning.

“Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario,” the statement reads, in part.

The NBA memo also said the National Basketball Players Association had been cautioned the message applies to all players.

“We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA,” the memo said.

“We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward.”

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, finished last season with career-highs in points per game (32.2), field goal percentage (46.3), free throws attempted per game (9.6), three-pointers made (4.2) and attempted (11.3) per game. He also averaged 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds through 58 games.

Lillard, 33, has spent his entire career with Portland since being drafted with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The full text of the memo is below, per multiple reports:

“Recent media reports stated that Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called multiple NBA teams to warn them against trading for Lillard because Lillard’s only desired trade destination is Miami. Goodwin also made public comments indicating that Lillard would not fully perform the services called for under his player contract if traded to another team.

“We interviewed Goodwin and Lillard and also spoke with several NBA teams to whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied stating or indicating to any team that Lillard would refuse to play for them. Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario. The relevant teams provided descriptions of their communications with Goodwin that were mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us.

“We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA. We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward.” – Rappler.com