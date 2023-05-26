Celtics cruise past Heat in Game 5, extend series again

STILL ALIVE. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White show the way for the Celtics.

The Celtics trim their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-3 as they score a dominant home win over the Heat behind a balanced attack

Derrick White scored 24 points as the host Boston Celtics staved off elimination for the second consecutive contest with a 110-97 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 25 (Friday, May 26, Manila time).

The Heat never lead in the game, but they still hold a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series as they head home for Game 6 on Saturday.

White made 8 of 11 shots – including 6 of 8 from three-point range – and Boston’s Marcus Smart sank 7 of 12 and 4 of 6, respectively, to highlight his 23-point performance. Smart also had 5 steals for the second-seeded Celtics.

Jayson Tatum collected 21 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds in the victory, while teammate Jaylen Brown scored 21 points while shooting 3-for-5 from three-point range. Brown entered Thursday having made just 3 of 25 shots from beyond the arc in the series.

The Celtics shot a robust 50.6% from the floor (40 of 79) and 41% from three-point range (16 of 39). Those percentages came on the heels of Boston making 51.2% of its shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc in a 116-99 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson made 7 of 10 shots to score 18 points off the bench. Bam Adebayo collected 16 points and 8 rebounds, Haywood Highsmith added 15 points, and Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin each had 14 for the eighth-seeded Heat.

Kyle Lowry scored just 5 points and committed 4 of his team’s 16 turnovers while starting in place of the injured Gabe Vincent (sprained left ankle).

Boston bolted out of the blocks by scoring 14 unanswered points to seize a 20-5 lead. Tatum highlighted his 12-point first quarter with an emphatic dunk that gave the Celtics a 28-13 lead, and White finished with 11 points in the period after draining a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Miami trimmed the deficit to 53-41 with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter before Boston ignited an 8-0 run. White and Smart each drained a three-pointer during that surge to help the Celtics claim a 61-44 advantage at halftime.

Boston extended the lead to 18 points after three quarters and scored the first 6 points of the fourth to put the game on ice. – Rappler.com