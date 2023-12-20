NBA fines Rockets’ Dillon Brooks, coach Ime Udoka

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dec 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA slaps a combined $60,000 fine on Houston Rockets scrapper Dillon Brooks and head coach Ime Udoka for 'inappropriate language toward a game official'

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was fined $35,000 and head coach Ime Udoka $25,000 by the NBA for their actions during a recent game, the NBA announced Tuesday (Wednesday, December 20, Manila time).

Both player and coach were docked for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, with Brooks also being penalized in the wallet for publicly criticizing the officiating.

Brooks and Udoka both were assessed technical fouls and ejected with 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The setback snapped Houston’s five-game winning streak.

Brooks was ejected after being called for flopping and then receiving two technical fouls. Udoka then came out on the court and was whistled for two technicals. – Rappler.com