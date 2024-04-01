Mavericks bank on Doncic magic to stop Rockets’ win streak at 11

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THREE. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Luka Doncic fires 47 points and flirts with a triple-double as the Mavericks claim their seventh straight win at the expense of the red-hot Rockets

Luka Doncic matched his career high with 9 three-pointers and finished with 47 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks extended their winning streak to seven games, beating the Houston Rockets, 125-107, on Sunday, March 31 (Monday, April, 1, Manila time).

Doncic added 12 rebounds and 7 assists for Dallas (45-29), which led by as many as 29 and snapped the Rockets’ 11-game winning streak. Doncic was 18-of-30 from the field and 9-of-16 from three-point range.

Houston (38-36) shot 42.4% from the floor, including 13-of-38 (34.2%) from three-point range. The loss was just the second in 15 games this month for the Rockets.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points, Dante Exum added 13, and P.J. Washington had 12 for Dallas, which has won 11 of its past 12 games. The Mavericks went 24-of-47 (51.1%) from three-point range.

Jabari Smith Jr. matched his career high with 5 three-pointers and led Houston with 28 points. Aaron Holiday scored 16 points, Cam Whitmore put up 13, Jalen Green added 12, Jock Landale had 11, and Fred VanVleet chipped in 10 to go along with 7 assists.

Doncic set the tone early and scored 22 points in the first quarter to help put Dallas ahead 36-24. Doncic was 5-of-7 from beyond the arc in the period and recorded 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Doncic finished the first half with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Mavericks, who held a 66-45 advantage at intermission after closing the second quarter on a 19-8 run.

Dallas made 13 of 24 shots from three-point range (54.2%) for the half and limited Houston to 34.9% shooting from the field and 4-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc (23.5%).

Houston closed the third quarter on a 13-4 run to cut the deficit to 91-73, but the Mavericks quickly regained control to squash the Rockets’ comeback hopes.

Mavericks center Dereck Lively II exited the game in the second quarter with a right lower leg injury and did not return. – Rappler.com