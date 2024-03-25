NBA
Kris Dunn, Jabari Smith Jr. suspended for fight in Rockets-Jazz game

Reuters

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Delta Center.

Rob Gray/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The NBA suspended Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. for their parts in a scuffle in Houston on Saturday, March 23 (Sunday, March 24, Manila time).

Dunn received a two-game suspension without pay for “initiating an altercation and throwing a punch” at Smith, who received a one-game ban for his part in the fracas.

Following the incident, just five seconds into the second quarter of the Rockets’ 147-119 victory, Dunn and Smith were assessed technical fouls and ejected.

Dunn will sit out home games Monday and Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, while Smith will serve his suspension in a game between the Rockets and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. – Rappler.com

