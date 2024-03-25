Kris Dunn, Jabari Smith Jr. suspended for fight in Rockets-Jazz game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMPLAIN. Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Delta Center.

Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. get punished by the NBA for their brief altercation

The NBA suspended Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. for their parts in a scuffle in Houston on Saturday, March 23 (Sunday, March 24, Manila time).

Dunn received a two-game suspension without pay for “initiating an altercation and throwing a punch” at Smith, who received a one-game ban for his part in the fracas.

Kris Dunn vs. Jabari Smith Jr. 😳



pic.twitter.com/ZrwIh3CCNn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 24, 2024

Following the incident, just five seconds into the second quarter of the Rockets’ 147-119 victory, Dunn and Smith were assessed technical fouls and ejected.

Dunn will sit out home games Monday and Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, while Smith will serve his suspension in a game between the Rockets and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. – Rappler.com