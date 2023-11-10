Dejounte Murray, Hawks sink Magic in last minute

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DYNAMIC DUO. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) slaps hands with guard Dejounte Murray (5) after he makes a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

Trae Young finds Dejounte Murray for the decisive three-pointer as the Hawks beat the Magic for the 10th time in their past 12 meetings

Dejounte Murray swished a three-pointer from the left corner with 31 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 120-119 victory over the Orlando Magic in Mexico City on Thursday, November 9 (Friday, November 10, Manila time).

Atlanta’s Trae Young scored 33 of his 41 points in the first half, and his eighth assist of the night came on Murray’s decisive shot. Young made five three-pointers and also collected 5 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson recorded 19 points and 9 rebounds, Murray scored 16 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15 as the Hawks won for the fifth time in six games. De’Andre Hunter added 12 as Atlanta defeated the Magic for the 10th time in the past 12 meetings.

Jalen Suggs had 21 points and a career-high 6 steals, while Paolo Banchero scored 17 points for Orlando. Banchero missed a potential winning three-pointer with seven seconds to go.

Markelle Fultz and Moritz Wagner had 13 points apiece for the Magic, while Goga Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac, and Franz Wagner each scored 12.

Orlando shot 46.7% from the field, including 10 of 27 (37%) from three-point range, while losing for the fourth time in six games.

Atlanta made 48.2% of its field-goal attempts and was 15 of 39 (38.5%) from behind the arc. Clint Capela grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Magic led 98-93 entering the fourth quarter. Moritz Wagner scored 8 points while Orlando tallied 13 of the first 20 of the quarter to increase its lead to 11 with 8:13 remaining.

The Hawks responded with a 14-2 surge and took a 114-113 lead on Johnson’s layup with 4:04 to play.

Later in the period, Franz Wagner’s driving hoop with 42 seconds remaining gave Orlando a 119-117 lead.

Young achieved a season high for points before the first half was even complete. He scored 12 points in the first quarter before tallying 21 in the second, and Atlanta held a 73-69 halftime edge.

Suggs recorded 16 points and 4 steals in the half for Orlando.

Young went cold in the third quarter, hitting just 1 of 7 shots while scoring two points.

The Magic trailed by 6 points before going on a 15-2 run. Anthony made four consecutive free throws to cap the run and give Orlando a 95-88 lead with 1:52 remaining in the third. – Rappler.com