Perfect 10: League-best Celtics spoil Luka Doncic triple-double

Jayson Tatum and the league-leading Celtics overcome another triple-double explosion from Mavs superstar Luka Doncic to stretch their winning streak to 10 games

Jayson Tatum overcame a slow start to score a team-high 32 points as the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to 10 games by beating the visiting Dallas Mavericks, 138-110, Friday night, March 1 (Saturday, March 2, Manila time).

Tatum had 2 points after 17 minutes but finished 10-for-19 from the field and grabbed 8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis tossed in 24.

Boston was 21-of-43 (48.8%) from beyond the three-point line. Tatum connected on 5-of-9 three-point attempts. Porzingis made four three-pointers, while Jrue Holiday and Derrick White each finished with three.

Luka Doncic had 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Mavericks. It was his 12th triple-double of the season and the 10th straight game he has scored at least 25 points.

The Celtics led by 12 after three quarters and pushed their lead to 112-94 by scoring 10 of the first 14 points in the fourth.

Boston had a 131-103 lead after Al Horford made a three-pointer with 3:57 to play. Boston made each of its 13 free throw attempts.

Dallas received 19 points from Kyrie Irving, 17 from PJ Washington, and 15 from Dereck Lively II. Washington also had seven rebounds.

The Mavericks shot 26.5% from three-point territory (9-of-34). Doncic and Washington each made a team-high three triples.

It was Boston’s second victory over Dallas this season. The Celtics beat the Mavericks, 119-110, in Dallas on January 22.

Boston made 7 of its 13 three-point attempts in the first quarter and led 38-32 after 12 minutes. Doncic scored 16 points in the quarter.

The Celtics extended their advantage to 12 points in the second quarter and led 66-59 at halftime. All four of Porzingis’ three-pointers came in the first half.

The Mavericks cut their deficit to 2 points midway through the third but trailed 102-90 after three quarters. Tatum scored 16 points in the third. – Rappler.com