Jayson Tatum erupts for 43 as Celtics stretch streak to 6

UNSTOPPABLE. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scores against Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III during the third period.

The Celtics roll past the Pistons with Jayson Tatum knocking in 21 of his 43 points from beyond the arc

Jayson Tatum poured in 43 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the visiting Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to six games by downing the Detroit Pistons, 117-108, on Saturday night, November 12 (Sunday, November 13, Manila time).

Tatum made half of his 28 shot attempts, including 7 three-pointers, and went 8-for-10 from the free throw line.

☘ Jayson Tatum was UNGUARDABLE as he dropped 43 PTS to lead the @celtics to their 6th straight win! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 43 PTS, 10 REB, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/KZxWTHcdfm — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

Grant Williams supplied 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Marcus Smart contributed 18 points, 10 assists, and 5 steals. Derrick White added 12 points and 4 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jaden Ivey tossed in 26 points, and Killian Hayes chipped in 15 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds in his first start this season. Saddiq Bey added 10 points.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham sat out for the second consecutive game with left shin soreness. The team’s leading scorer will miss at least two more games, the team announced prior to the game.

The Celtics’ second-leading scorer, Jaylen Brown, missed the game with a knee contusion. Al Horford (back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) were also sidelined.

Tonight marked Jayson Tatum’s 4th career game with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds, passing Sam Jones for the 4th most such games in Celtics franchise history:



Larry Bird: 29 Games

Tom Heinsohn: 7 Games

Paul Pierce: 5 Games

Jayson Tatum: 4 Games

Sam Jones: 3 Games pic.twitter.com/oK4RkYub9l — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 13, 2022

It was the second Celtics victory over the Pistons in four nights. Boston recorded a 128-112 home win over Detroit on Wednesday.

Neither team led by more than 7 points in the first half, which ended with the Pistons leading 57-55. Bogdanovic led them with 15 points while Tatum had the same amount for the Celtics.

Detroit was still clinging to a slim lead until Boston went on a 13-4 run in the last 4:03 of the third for an 89-81 advantage.

Williams finished off that spurt with a three-pointer. Tatum doubled his first-half point total to reach the 30-point mark.

Tatum drained a jumper with 8:27 left to provide the first double-digit lead of the game at 98-87.

Tatum fired in three-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a 106-97 lead. Smart then had a steal and layup to reestablish a double-digit lead.

Williams knocked down a corner triple to make it 111-99. – Rappler.com