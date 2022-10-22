Celtics backcourt carries load in solid win over Heat

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown take charge anew as the Celtics roll past the Heat in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals

Jayson Tatum poured in 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28 as the Boston Celtics defeated the host Miami Heat, 111-104, in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals on Friday night, October 21 (Saturday, October 22, Manila time).

The duo combined to make 22-of-40 field goal attempts (55%) to lead the Celtics to their second straight win to open the season. Derrick White contributed 10 points and 7 rebounds, as did reserve Grant Williams.

Boston was especially efficient from deep, going 14-for-33 (42.4%) from beyond the arc.

Tyler Herro paced the Heat with 25 points and 6 rebounds on 10-for-21 shooting. Bam Adebayo supplied 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Jimmy Butler went for 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Brown made a layup with 7:30 left to play to put the Celtics up by 14 at 100-86. Miami fought back, cutting the deficit to five twice, but ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Heat got Boston into foul trouble early in the third and was in the bonus at the 8:11 mark. Kyle Lowry later hit a pair of free throws to cap a 12-4 run that put the Heat up 71-69, giving them their first lead since the first quarter.

But that advantage didn’t last long.

Tatum rattled off 8 points to help the Celtics roar back and take a 12-point edge into the final frame. Miami scored just 6 points over the final six minutes of the third.

After trailing by as many as 11 early in the second quarter, the Heat pulled to within 48-44 with 4:42 left in the first half.

Boston responded with an 11-7 spurt, though, to head into the break with a 59-51 lead.

Brown had 14 points, Tatum added 11 and White chipped in with all 10 of his points for the Celtics, who shot 52.5% from the field before halftime. Herro led Miami with 15 points, thanks in large part to a run in the second in which he scored 8 straight Heat points. – Rappler.com