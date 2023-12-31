Andre Drummond-led Bulls rout 76ers in battle of shorthanded teams

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOMINATING. Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Former All-Star Andre Drummond continues to lead Chicago amid the absence of starting center Nikola Vucevic as the Bulls take down the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points to lead the host Chicago Bulls past the Philadelphia 76ers 105-92 on Saturday (Sunday, December 31, Manila time).

Coby White added 20 points, Alex Caruso contributed 14 points and Patrick Williams had 13 points.

Andre Drummond also scored 15 points, grabbed 23 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Bulls.

The short-handed Bulls played without some key injured players such as Zach LaVine (foot), Torrey Craig (foot) and Nikola Vucevic (groin).

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 20 points and Tobias Harris added 15 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul Reed scored 11 each for Philadelphia, which recorded a season-low in points.

The Sixers fell to 2-5 this season when playing without reigning Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid. He remains out with a sprained ankle.

Marcus Morris Sr. was whistled for a technical foul with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter and DeRozan’s free throw put the Bulls ahead 86-77.

The Bulls extended their advantage to 91-79 when DeRozan hit another shot with 5:31 left. Chicago soon led 95-79 after baskets by Williams and Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bulls cruised to the victory from there.

Philadelphia’s Nicolas Batum hit a difficult 3-pointer from the corner with 4:06 left in the second quarter to tie the score at 40.

Caruso responded with a 3-pointer for the Bulls on their next possession.

DeRozan knocked down a jump shot with 1:41 left to give the Bulls a 50-46 advantage.

DeRozan also scored the next two baskets as the Bulls went on to take a 56-48 lead at halftime. DeRozan and White scored 15 points each in the first half.

Maxey paced the Sixers with 12 but shot just 4-of-13.

The Sixers shot 5-of-19 from 3-point range in the opening half.

Williams hit a one-handed runner in the lane for a 66-59 Bulls lead with 6:04 left in the third.

De’Anthony Melton quickly made a 3-pointer for Philadelphia, which closed back within four.

The Sixers cut the deficit to four late, but the Bulls surged to an 80-71 lead at the end of the quarter thanks to a deep 3-pointer by Jevon Carter. – Rappler.com