Cavs shock Mavs on Max Strus’ game-winning heave

CLUTCH. Cavaliers guard Max Strus (left) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a last-second, game-winning three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Mavericks.

Max Strus knocks in a buzzer-beating shot well beyond the halfcourt as the Cavs spoil the huge all-around 45-point game of Mavs star Luka Doncic

Max Strus sank a three-pointer from well beyond midcourt as time expired to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, February 27 (Wednesday, February 28, Manila time).

Strus matched Donovan Mitchell by making seven three-pointers on the evening. Strus, in fact, sank four in a 67-second sequence late in the fourth quarter before answering PJ Washington’s go-ahead layup with 2.1 seconds left with his improbable shot.

Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer

Mitchell collected 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists to offset 7 turnovers.

Strus finished with 21 points and Jarrett Allen recorded 19 points and 9 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have won two in a row overall and completed a season sweep of the Mavericks.

Cleveland recorded a 113-110 victory in Dallas on December 27.

Strus’ heroics spoiled a banner night by Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who recorded 45 points, 14 assists, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Doncic, who scored 27 points in the first half, made 17-of-29 shots from the floor for the game – including 6-of-11 from three-point range. The five-time All-Star scored 39 points in Dallas’ previous encounter with Cleveland.

Dallas’ Kyrie Irving, who scored 30 points on Tuesday, received a loud ovation from the crowd after being honored during the first stoppage in play. The eight-time All-Star played his first six NBA seasons with Cleveland.

Irving’s layup gave Dallas a 110-100 lead with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter before Strus went on his three-point barrage to trim the Mavericks’ advantage to 113-112 with 2:35 left.

Mitchell converted from beyond the arc to give the Cavaliers the lead, and he did so again with 29.1 seconds remaining after Josh Green’s dunk forged a tie.

Irving sank a floating jumper to trim Cleveland’s lead to 118-117 with 23.1 seconds left.

Washington snapped a 98-98 tie with a driving layup, igniting a 10-0 run by Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. added a step-back jumper and Doncic and Maxi Kleber each sank a three-pointer.

Mitchell drained a triple to stake Cleveland to a 56-41 lead with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter before Doncic responded with a flourish. He sank four three-pointers and added two free throws during his team’s 15-4 surge to end the half. – Rappler.com