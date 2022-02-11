Doncic drops 51 as Mavericks get by Clippers

Luka Doncic scored 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first quarter and tied a career-best with 7 three-pointers, all made in the opening period, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 112-105, at home on Thursday, February 10 (Friday, February 11, Manila time).

Doncic set a fitting tone by scoring the first points on a three-pointer. He knocked down 7 of his first 9 attempts from beyond the arc and finished the night 7-of-14 from deep to match the career-high he set last May, also against the Clippers.

Doncic shot 17-of-26 overall, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 6 assists.

The Mavericks pushed their lead to 17 points midway through the third quarter before Los Angeles came storming back.

The Clippers closed the third period on a 16-7 run, then chipped away at the deficit over the first five minutes of the fourth. Los Angeles pulled to within 3 points on a pair of free throws by Amir Coffey following a flagrant foul by Maxi Kleber.

Five Clippers scored in double figures, led by Marcus Morris’ 21 points, as Los Angeles countered the red-hot Doncic with balance.

Norman Powell scored 19 points in his third game since joining the Clippers in a trade from Portland. Reggie Jackson scored 18 points, Terance Mann scored 13 off the bench, and Nicolas Batum chipped in 10.

Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith, who finished with 12 points, were the lone Mavericks scoring in double figures until Reggie Bullock sank a pivotal three-pointer with 6:02 remaining. Bullock finished with 11 points, and his three-pointer was part of a 7-0 run that gave Dallas a cushion down the stretch.

Jalen Brunson helped seal the win with a pair of free throws in the final minute that pushed him to 11 points and extended the Mavericks’ lead to three possessions. – Rappler.com