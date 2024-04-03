Streak snapped: Warriors halt hot Luka, Mavs run 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INTENSE. Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds on to the ball next to Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Warriors spoil Luka Doncic’s 20th triple-double of the season while ending the Mavericks’ winning streak at seven

Andrew Wiggins led a balanced attack with 23 points, Draymond Green made key plays late in the game, and the Golden State Warriors snapped the Dallas Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak with a 104-100 victory Tuesday night, April 2 (Wednesday, April 3, Manila time) in San Francisco.

The Warriors (41-34) won their fifth straight game as they attempt to secure a playoff spot. They outlasted the Mavericks (45-30) after Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. jumper forged the game’s final tie at 92-all with 4:28 to go.

Klay Thompson gave Golden State the lead for good with an 11-footer with 3:48 remaining before Green took over.

He drew goaltending calls on Daniel Gafford on a layup and PJ Washington on a tip-in attempt, singlehandedly increasing the Golden State advantage to six.

Green then flashed his former Defensive Player of the Year form at the Dallas end of the court, turning away Gafford on a dunk attempt, retrieving the rebound and, 21 seconds later, converting a layup for a 100-92 lead.

The Mavericks, who were attempting to finish off an unbeaten five-game trip, used three-pointers from Kyrie Irving and Washington to close the gap, and when Irving dropped in a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left, it was suddenly a two-point game.

But Thompson calmly dropped in a pair of foul shots with 10.3 seconds remaining, icing Golden State’s first win in three tries against the Mavericks this season.

Luka Doncic posted a triple-double with game-highs in points (30), rebounds (12), and assists (11) for the Mavericks.

The triple-double was Doncic’s 20th of the season.

Sidekick Irving went for 27 points, while Washington added 20 and Daniel Gafford 10 to go with 8 rebounds.

The clubs complete their season series with a rematch Friday in Dallas.

Thompson finished with 14 points for the Warriors, as did Chris Paul, while Stephen Curry had 13, Moses Moody 12, and Green 11 to go with 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and his key block.

Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski had 10 rebounds apiece for Golden State, while Curry added 7 rebounds and 7 assists. – Rappler.com