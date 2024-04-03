Streak snapped: Warriors halt hot Luka, Mavs run 

SUMMARY
Andrew Wiggins led a balanced attack with 23 points, Draymond Green made key plays late in the game, and the Golden State Warriors snapped the Dallas Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak with a 104-100 victory Tuesday night, April 2 (Wednesday, April 3, Manila time) in San Francisco.
The Warriors (41-34) won their fifth straight game as they attempt to secure a playoff spot. They outlasted the Mavericks (45-30) after Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. jumper forged the game’s final tie at 92-all with 4:28 to go.
Klay Thompson gave Golden State the lead for good with an 11-footer with 3:48 remaining before Green took over.
He drew goaltending calls on Daniel Gafford on a layup and PJ Washington on a tip-in attempt, singlehandedly increasing the Golden State advantage to six.
Green then flashed his former Defensive Player of the Year form at the Dallas end of the court, turning away Gafford on a dunk attempt, retrieving the rebound and, 21 seconds later, converting a layup for a 100-92 lead.
The Mavericks, who were attempting to finish off an unbeaten five-game trip, used three-pointers from Kyrie Irving and Washington to close the gap, and when Irving dropped in a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left, it was suddenly a two-point game.
But Thompson calmly dropped in a pair of foul shots with 10.3 seconds remaining, icing Golden State’s first win in three tries against the Mavericks this season.
Luka Doncic posted a triple-double with game-highs in points (30), rebounds (12), and assists (11) for the Mavericks.
The triple-double was Doncic’s 20th of the season.
Sidekick Irving went for 27 points, while Washington added 20 and Daniel Gafford 10 to go with 8 rebounds.
The clubs complete their season series with a rematch Friday in Dallas.
Thompson finished with 14 points for the Warriors, as did Chris Paul, while Stephen Curry had 13, Moses Moody 12, and Green 11 to go with 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and his key block.
Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski had 10 rebounds apiece for Golden State, while Curry added 7 rebounds and 7 assists. – Rappler.com
