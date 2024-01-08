Irving, Doncic combine for 69 as Mavericks trip Timberwolves to extend win streak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAP UP. Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams (3) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate a basket made against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks pick up their third straight win as they beat the West-leading Timberwolves for the first time in three tries this season

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points and Luka Doncic added 34 to lift the host Dallas Mavericks to a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, January 7 (Monday, January 8, Manila time).

Irving made six three-pointers to go along with 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

Doncic sank five three-pointers and added 8 assists and 6 rebounds to send Dallas to its third straight win to begin its season-high seven-game homestand.

Derrick Jones Jr. recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 12 points for the Mavericks, who shot 37.5% from three-point range. The strong shooting allowed Dallas to defeat the Timberwolves for the first time in three tries this season.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, marking his 12th straight game with at least 20. Edwards also had 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost three of their last four games.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, Naz Reid collected 15 points and 9 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 9 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

Dallas held a 96-87 lead before Edwards and Towns combined to score 19 points as Minnesota claimed a 106-100 advantage with 3:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Undaunted, the Mavericks answered with a flourish as Dwight Powell converted a three-point play and Irving sank a pair of three-pointers. Jones added a driving layup with 24.1 seconds to play to push Dallas’ lead to 111-106, and the Mavericks held the Wolves at bay from there.

Irving drained a three-pointer on consecutive possessions to give Dallas a 78-73 lead with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter. The shots ignited a 19-9 quarter-ending run for the Mavericks, highlighted by Doncic and Hardaway also converting from beyond the arc.

Minnesota overcame Towns picking up his fourth foul just 18 seconds into the third quarter by scoring 12 of the first 18 points of the stanza. Reid and Mike Conley each drained a three-pointer to highlight the sequence and give the Timberwolves a 68-66 lead. – Rappler.com