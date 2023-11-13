Mavericks cruise to easy win against Pelicans as Irving, Doncic combine for 65

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BATTLE. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) battle for the ball during the third quarter at the Smoothie King Center.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both reach the 30-point mark as the Mavericks deal the Pelicans their fifth straight defeat

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points and Luka Doncic added 30 as the visiting Dallas Mavericks routed the New Orleans Pelicans, 136-124, on Sunday, November 12 (Monday, November 13, Manila time).

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15, Josh Green had 13, and Dereck Lively II had 10 for the Mavericks, who led by as many as 29 points before the Pelicans reserves trimmed the deficit at the end.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 points, Zion Williamson had 18, Dyson Daniels scored 17, Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Matt Ryan scored 14, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11, and Jordan Hawkins 10 for the Pelicans, who lost their fifth straight game.

The Mavericks scored 22 points off 18 Pelicans turnovers and the Pelicans scored 6 points off 6 Mavericks turnovers.

New Orleans will host Dallas in a play-in tournament game on Tuesday.

Ingram made consecutive baskets and Valanciunas made one as the Pelicans crept within 9 points early in the third quarter.

Irving made two three-pointers to help the Mavericks rebuild the lead to 15.

Valanciunas scored 8 straight New Orleans points to reduce the lead to 9 again, but four Mavericks each made a three-pointer during a 15-2 run that pushed the lead to 22.

Dallas led by as many as 25 points before holding a 109-85 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

The Pelicans led by 3 points on two occasions before the Mavericks finished the first quarter with a strong push.

Irving, Dwight Powell, who finished with 10 rebounds, and Hardaway scored 4 points each during a 12-2 run that gave Dallas a 34-27 lead at the end of the period.

The Mavericks kept rolling at the start of the second quarter, using an 11-4 run to open a 14-point lead.

New Orleans trimmed the lead to 9 on a three-pointer by Daniels, but Irving answered with two three-pointers and Doncic added one for a 56-40 lead.

Dallas led by 16 on three more occasions before two baskets by Williamson and a three-pointer by Hawkins helped the Pelicans get within 67-54 at halftime. – Rappler.com