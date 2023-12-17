Luka Doncic triple-double lifts Mavericks past Blazers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play in a game against Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Moda Center.

Luka Doncic posts his 61st career triple-double as the Mavericks win for the fifth time in the last six games

Luka Doncic recorded his 61st career triple-double with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists as the visiting Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 131-120, on Saturday, December 16 (Sunday, December 17, Manila time).

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. had 18 apiece, and Markieff Morris chipped in 10 for Dallas, which won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Anfernee Simons had 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead Portland. Jerami Grant had 27 points, Scoot Henderson added 13, and Duop Reath chipped in 11. The Blazers trailed by as many as 18 in the third quarter and lost their sixth straight.

Portland battled back and cut the deficit to 127-120 with 1:10 remaining before Jones scored on Dallas’ next possession to help secure the victory.

Grant returned after missing four games due to concussion protocols and scored 11 points in the first quarter to help Portland take a 39-36 lead. The Blazers shot 66.7% from the field for the period.

Doncic scored 22 points in the opening quarter and had 30 at the half. Dallas began the second quarter on a 13-2 run and took a 74-63 lead into the break.

The 74 points marked the fourth time in their last six games that the Mavericks have scored 70 or more points in the first half.

Portland used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to pull within 86-78 and trailed by 11 entering the final period.

Doncic has scored 30-plus points in 10 consecutive games, breaking his own franchise record. Dallas shot 49.5% from the field and 16 of 47 (34%) from three-point range.

Portland connected on 50 percent of its shots but was just 7 of 32 (21.9%) from beyond the arc.

Mavericks forward Dereck Lively II exited the game during the first quarter with a left ankle sprain and did not return.

Dallas played its fourth consecutive game without Kyrie Irving, who has a right foot injury. – Rappler.com