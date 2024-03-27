Tag team: Doncic, Irving take turns as Mavericks obliterate Kings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 52 points to power the Mavericks to their fifth consecutive victory

Luka Doncic scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving had 18 of his 24 over the final two periods, and the Dallas Mavericks rode the tag-team effort of their star guards to a 132-96 shellacking of the host Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 26 (Wednesday, March 27, Manila time).

P.J. Washington put up 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 22 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who won their fifth in a row, including their second straight to open a five-game trip.

Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, and a game-high 9 assists for the Kings, who get a rematch with the Mavericks – again in Sacramento – on Friday.

Doncic pushed the Mavericks into a lead they would never relinquish by making four three-pointers and nine of his 15 shots overall in his first-half explosion. The Mavericks shot 10-for-18 from three-point range while taking a 58-53 halftime lead.

The visitors broke the game open with a 31-point flurry in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. Irving, held to 6 in the first half, contributed 12 points to a 31-12 spurt that opened an 89-65 advantage.

Irving made four three-pointers in the second half. Doncic, Washington, and Hardaway all also finished with four, helping the Mavericks record 22 in the game in 39 tries (56.4%) and outscore the normally perimeter-proficient Kings 66-33 from beyond the arc.

Doncic also found time for 11 rebounds and 6 assists for the Mavericks (43-29), who broke a tie for sixth place in the Western Conference with the Kings (42-30). The Phoenix Suns are also 42-30.

Irving’s night included a team-high 8 assists.

Daniel Gafford also scored in double figures for the visitors with 10 points.

De’Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 18 points but shot just 6-for-18. Sabonis was just 3-for-10.

Keegan Murray had 17 points and Keon Ellis and Malik Monk 10 apiece for Sacramento, which retained a 2-1 lead over the Mavericks in the season series that ends Friday.

Dallas outshot the hosts 55.4% to 38.9%. – Rappler.com