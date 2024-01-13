NBA
NBA
NBA regular season

Klay Thompson shows off range as Warriors overtake Bulls

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Klay Thompson shows off range as Warriors overtake Bulls

SCORCHING. Warriors guard Klay Thompson shoots against Bulls guard Coby White.

Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Warriors snap a two-game slide with Klay Thompson delivering a long-range show and Steph Curry also unleashing his own late barrage

Klay Thompson returned to the site of his record-setting three-point performance and turned in another dazzling long-range show, leading the undermanned Golden State Warriors to a 140-131 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Friday, January 12 (Saturday, January 13, Manila time).

Thompson, who set the NBA record with 14 three-pointers in a 2018 visit to Chicago, shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 30 points.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry saved 15 of his 27 points for the final 6:05.

The Bulls took a 13-point halftime lead on the strength of a 45-point second quarter. The Warriors then exploded to a 15-point advantage with a 48-point third period, as Thompson went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in the period.

Golden State went up 122-110 when Curry began his late barrage with a three-pointer.

Shooting for a fourth straight win, the Bulls got within 128-124 with 2:57 left, but Thompson buried his seventh three-pointer of the game and Curry his sixth over a 44-second surge that broke the game open and allowed Golden State to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Warriors won despite getting outshot 58.1% to 52.1%, but Golden State did have two more three-pointers than Chicago, 20-18.

Curry shot 6-for-15 from three-point range and added a game-high 9 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 24 points for Golden State, while Andrew Wiggins had 17, Trayce Jackson-Davis 13 and Dario Saric 12. Jackson-Davis and Saric shared team-high rebounding honors with 7 apiece, while Wiggins had 8 assists.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Bulls with a game-high 39 points, 11 of which came in a second quarter during which Chicago outscored the guests 45-29.

Coby White and Zach LaVine backed DeRozan with 25 points and 7 assists apiece, while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points to go with 7 rebounds.

LaVine also found time for a game-high 8 rebounds. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!

Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors

US basketball