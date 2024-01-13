Klay Thompson shows off range as Warriors overtake Bulls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Warriors snap a two-game slide with Klay Thompson delivering a long-range show and Steph Curry also unleashing his own late barrage

Klay Thompson returned to the site of his record-setting three-point performance and turned in another dazzling long-range show, leading the undermanned Golden State Warriors to a 140-131 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Friday, January 12 (Saturday, January 13, Manila time).

Thompson, who set the NBA record with 14 three-pointers in a 2018 visit to Chicago, shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 30 points.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry saved 15 of his 27 points for the final 6:05.

The Bulls took a 13-point halftime lead on the strength of a 45-point second quarter. The Warriors then exploded to a 15-point advantage with a 48-point third period, as Thompson went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in the period.

Golden State went up 122-110 when Curry began his late barrage with a three-pointer.

Shooting for a fourth straight win, the Bulls got within 128-124 with 2:57 left, but Thompson buried his seventh three-pointer of the game and Curry his sixth over a 44-second surge that broke the game open and allowed Golden State to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Warriors won despite getting outshot 58.1% to 52.1%, but Golden State did have two more three-pointers than Chicago, 20-18.

Curry shot 6-for-15 from three-point range and added a game-high 9 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 24 points for Golden State, while Andrew Wiggins had 17, Trayce Jackson-Davis 13 and Dario Saric 12. Jackson-Davis and Saric shared team-high rebounding honors with 7 apiece, while Wiggins had 8 assists.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Bulls with a game-high 39 points, 11 of which came in a second quarter during which Chicago outscored the guests 45-29.

Coby White and Zach LaVine backed DeRozan with 25 points and 7 assists apiece, while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points to go with 7 rebounds.

LaVine also found time for a game-high 8 rebounds. – Rappler.com