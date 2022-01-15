Warriors post season-high point total in rout of Bulls

BACK ON TRACK. Steph Curry and the Warriors return to their winning ways by clobbering the Bulls.

The Warriors beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time as they cruise to a 42-point mauling

Jonathan Kuminga paced six double-figure scorers with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Kevon Looney notched 10 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Golden State Warriors routed the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday, January 14 (Saturday, January 15, Manila time).

Chicago has lost three of four following a nine-game winning streak. Golden State, which had lost four of its previous five, has won 10 straight against Chicago.

Bulls second-leading scorer Zach LaVine sustained a left knee injury after taking an intentional foul less than four minutes into the game. LaVine, who never went to the ground, walked to the locker room under his own power but didn’t return to action.

LaVine tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in February 2017 while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to media reports.

LaVine saw his 140-game streak of scoring in double figures come to an end.

Jordan Poole (22 points), Andrew Wiggins (21), Stephen Curry (19), and Damion Lee (11) helped the Warriors to a season high in points on 56.4% shooting. Golden State led by as many as 42, becoming the second straight team to hang exactly 138 points on Chicago.

Nemanja Bjelica added 11 rebounds for Golden State.

Coby White led the Bulls with 20 points. Nikola Vucevic posted 19 points and 14 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan (17 points) and Lonzo Ball (15) followed in double figures. DeRozan had a team-high 7 assists.

Golden State raced to a 37-28 lead after one quarter despite getting just 2 points from Curry and playing without Draymond Green (left calf tightness) and Klay Thompson (injury management). Curry, the team’s leading scorer, accelerated the pace before halftime while punctuating the Warriors’ first-half damage.

After Otto Porter Jr. secured a steal – Chicago’s 11th turnover of the half – he passed quickly to Curry, who drilled a long three-pointer from the top of the key to put the Warriors on top 78-47 with 27.9 seconds left in the half.

Golden State shot 57.7% in the first half while hitting 11-of-24 from deep. Wiggins had 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting prior to intermission. Chicago made 44.7% before the break, including 5-of-18 from long distance. – Rappler.com