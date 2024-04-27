As tempers flare, Luka Doncic fires up Mavs to 2-1 lead over Clippers

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Luka Doncic had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, 101-90, in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday night, April 26 (Saturday, April 27, Manila time).
The Mavericks lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Sunday, April 28, in Dallas.
Norman Powell and James Harden each had 21 points for the Clippers, who committed 19 turnovers. Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 8 rebounds.
Kawhi Leonard was held to 9 points on 7 shots from the floor in 25 minutes. Paul George finished with 7 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the floor in the loss.
PJ Washington added 10 points and 3 steals for the Mavericks before getting ejected along with Clippers guard Russell Westbrook following a shoving incident in the fourth quarter.
The skirmish started when a frustrated Westbrook pushed Doncic, triggering a verbal altercation between players of the two teams.
Doncic limped to the locker room, favoring his right knee, late in the first quarter with the Mavericks trailing 19-14.
But Doncic returned in the second quarter and helped Dallas capture the lead. He hit a pair of three-pointers during the Mavericks’ 12-0 run that gave them a 37-32 lead.
Dallas never trailed again, leading by 13 points at halftime and pushing the lead to as many as 21 points.
Kyrie Irving overcame a slow start to contribute 21 points and 6 assists in the win. Dereck Lively II had 13 points and Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 11 points
The Mavericks scored 29 points off the Clippers’ turnovers.
Harden had 5 of the Clippers’ miscues and Leonard finished with 4. Dallas committed just 9 turnovers.
Leonard was the Clippers’ leading rebounder with 9. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.