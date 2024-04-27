As tempers flare, Luka Doncic fires up Mavs to 2-1 lead over Clippers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SKIRMISH. The NBA referees separate Mavericks forward PJ Washington and Clippers guard Russell Westbrook as they exchange words during the fourth quarter of Game 3.

Luka Doncic flirts with a triple-double even as the Mavericks figure in a heated Game 3 duel with the Clippers

Luka Doncic had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, 101-90, in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday night, April 26 (Saturday, April 27, Manila time).

The Mavericks lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Sunday, April 28, in Dallas.

Norman Powell and James Harden each had 21 points for the Clippers, who committed 19 turnovers. Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard was held to 9 points on 7 shots from the floor in 25 minutes. Paul George finished with 7 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the floor in the loss.

PJ Washington added 10 points and 3 steals for the Mavericks before getting ejected along with Clippers guard Russell Westbrook following a shoving incident in the fourth quarter.

The skirmish started when a frustrated Westbrook pushed Doncic, triggering a verbal altercation between players of the two teams.

Russell Westbrook gets ejected for picking up two technical fouls and first for wrapping up Luka Doncic, then for pushing PJ Washington.



Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/Ui4jsX5CoK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2024

Doncic limped to the locker room, favoring his right knee, late in the first quarter with the Mavericks trailing 19-14.

But Doncic returned in the second quarter and helped Dallas capture the lead. He hit a pair of three-pointers during the Mavericks’ 12-0 run that gave them a 37-32 lead.

Dallas never trailed again, leading by 13 points at halftime and pushing the lead to as many as 21 points.

Kyrie Irving overcame a slow start to contribute 21 points and 6 assists in the win. Dereck Lively II had 13 points and Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 11 points

The Mavericks scored 29 points off the Clippers’ turnovers.

Harden had 5 of the Clippers’ miscues and Leonard finished with 4. Dallas committed just 9 turnovers.

Leonard was the Clippers’ leading rebounder with 9. – Rappler.com