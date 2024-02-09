Stephen Curry on target, splashes way to 42

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A hot-shooting Steph Curry goes 6-for-6 on three-pointers in the Warriors’ first-quarter blitz, on the way to tying the third-most triples of his career with an 11-of-16 clip

Stephen Curry hit his first seven three-point attempts on a 42-point night as the Golden State Warriors closed out an impressive trip with a second win in two nights, thumping the Indiana Pacers, 131-109, in Indianapolis on Thursday, February 8 (Friday, February 9, Manila time).

Playing for the fifth time in seven days while opting to rest veteran Klay Thompson, Golden State beat the Pacers at their own game, running up 45 points in the first quarter and holding the hosts at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Curry was 6-for-6 on three-pointers in the first-quarter blitz, which allowed the Warriors to take an 11-point lead en route to finishing their trek through the East and Midwest with a third straight win and fourth triumph in the five games.

Performing on the same court as he will in his three-point shootout against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu on All-Star Saturday, Curry finished 11-for-16 on three-pointers, equaling the third-most of his career.

Curry shot 15-for-22 overall, and along the way, he became the first Warriors player to score 40 or more points in a game at Indiana.

Steph Curry started the night 7/7 from 3… and ended up hitting 11 of them on way to 42 points and a win!



42 PTS / 15-22 FGM / 11-16 3PM pic.twitter.com/i86VQ4BeTX — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2024

Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 18 points on a 9-of-16 clip, helping the Warriors make 55.9% of their total shots. They were 17-for-32 (53.1%) on three-pointers.

Rookie forward Gui Santos gave Golden State a boost off the bench with 13 points and 8 rebounds, both season-bests, while Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric contributed 11 points apiece.

Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green aided the Golden State cause with productive all-around games, Podziemski with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and a team-high 7 assists in Thompson’s starting spot. Green collected 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Both also had 2 steals.

Pascal Siakam paced six Pacers in double figures with 16 points to complement 8 rebounds, tying Santos and Green for game-high honors. But one of the six with 10 or more points wasn’t All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who had a game-high 11 assists but just 5 points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Myles Turner had 15 points, Jalen Smith 14, Aaron Nesmith 13, Bennedict Mathurin 11, and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Indiana, which saw a two-game winning streak come to an end. Nesmith also found time for 5 steals. – Rappler.com