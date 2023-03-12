Stephen Curry’s late burst rallies Warriors past Bucks in OT

CLUTCH. Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-point basket to tie the score against the Bucks during the fourth quarter.

After almost single-handedly forcing overtime, Steph Curry takes over again in the closing minutes to tow the Warriors past the Bucks

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the final 1:51 of regulation and overtime, lifting host Golden State to a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, March 11 (Sunday, March 12, Manila time) in San Francisco.

Curry took over a game that the Warriors trailed, 100-108, with 2:05 remaining after a three-pointer by the Bucks’ Joe Ingles.

After he almost single-handedly forced overtime, Curry sandwiched a pair of Klay Thompson hoops with two- and three-pointers of his own, giving Golden State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Curry later iced Golden State’s seventh straight home win with an interior hoop and two free throws.

Thompson finished with 22 points, Donte DiVincenzo 20, and JaMychal Green a season-best 18 for the Warriors, who salvaged a split with the Eastern Conference’s top team in their two-game season series.

Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton had 19 points apiece in a balanced attack for Milwaukee, which was seeking its third straight win since Giannis Antetokounmpo left the lineup with a sore right hand.

Despite being down by as many as 13 in the third quarter, Milwaukee appeared headed to a 10th straight road win before the wild finish to regulation. It began when Curry buried two three-pointers and a driving layup in a personal eight-point flurry that drew Golden State even at 109-all with 45.1 seconds to go.

Jrue Holiday put Milwaukee back in position for a regulation win with a 28-footer with 31.1 seconds left, but Curry then came through again, this time on a triple with 19.0 seconds left that tied the game at 111-all.

Curry, who had just 7 points at halftime and was just 1-for-5 on three-pointers, finished 13-for-27 overall from the field and 6-for-15 on threes.

Both teams made more than 20 threes, with Golden State going 23-for-55 and the Bucks 21-for-51.

Jordan Poole added 13 points for the Warriors, while Kevon Looney chipped in a game-high 15 rebounds and 5 steals to go with 7 points, and Draymond Green with 13 rebounds and a game-high 9 assists.

Seven Bucks, including all five starters, scored in double figures. Holiday had 18 to go with 9 rebounds and a team-high 8 assists, Bobby Portis 15 to complete a double-double with a team-high 13 rebounds, Ingles 15, Jevon Carter 13, and Grayson Allen 12. – Rappler.com