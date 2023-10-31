Steph Curry pours in 42 as Warriors roll over Pelicans

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOO GOOD. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in fourth quarter action at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry stays hot to start the new NBA season, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 28-point blowout of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans

Steph Curry scored 42 points and the visiting Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-102 on Monday night (Tuesday, October 31, Manila time).

Chris Paul, who came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career a night earlier, added 13 points off the bench, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and nine rebounds, Moses Moody added 13 points and Gary Payton II scored 10 for the Warriors.

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson scored 19 each, rookie Jordan Hawkins scored 14, Matt Ryan had 12, and Jonas Valanciunas and Kira Lewis Jr. added 11 each for the Pelicans.

The Warriors played without Klay Thompson (knee soreness) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee contusion) and the Pelicans played without Brandon Ingram (knee soreness).

Curry made two 3-pointers and Andrew Wiggins made one as Golden State began the third quarter with a 13-4 run that produced an 11-point lead. The margin grew to 79-65 on a 3-pointer by Moody.

New Orleans pulled within eight points on a three-point play by Lewis but Paul had two baskets and an assist during a 6-0 run by the Warriors that made it 91-78 with 2:27 to play in the quarter.

Paul made another field goal during a 7-0 run that gave Golden State a 98-78 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Curry, who made 4-of-7 three-pointers in the fourth quarter to trigger a 106-95 win at Houston the night before, made 3-of-5 and scored 16 points in the first quarter against the Pelicans. He finished 15-of-22 from the floor, including 7-of-13 on 3-pointers.

The first period featured six ties and six lead changes. Williamson made back-to-back baskets to give the Pelicans their final lead of the quarter before Paul’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 29-27 edge at the end of the period.

New Orleans took a 34-33 lead on a 3-pointer by Ryan, but Kevon Looney answered with a put-back with 8:45 left in the second that started an 8-0 Golden State run.

The Warriors led by eight on three more occasions before consecutive 3-pointers by McCollum and Hawkins helped the Pelicans get within 59-57 at halftime. – Rappler.com