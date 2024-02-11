Chaotic finish: Stephen Curry, Warriors escape Suns in final seconds

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLUTCH. Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the last second against the Phoenix Suns.

Stephen Curry barely beats the clock with a clutch triple in a wild Warriors-Suns endgame also marked by a late Devin Booker flurry and a lengthy foul review

Stephen Curry buried a 33-foot three-pointer with a fraction of a second left and the Golden State Warriors survived a chaotic finish to defeat the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, on Saturday night, February 10 (Sunday, February 11, Manila time) in San Francisco.

After a late flurry by Devin Booker gave the Suns a two-point lead with 35.6 seconds remaining, each team had an empty trip up the floor, leaving Golden State just 3.3 seconds for one final possession.

Inbounding from the side, Brandin Podziemski found Curry near midcourt with a lengthy bounce pass, and the league’s all-time three-point leader stepped forward and nailed the go-ahead hoop.

It was Curry’s ninth triple of the game.

The Suns weren’t done. They used a timeout to advance the ball to their offensive end of the floor with 0.7 seconds left, then appeared to catch a break when referees deemed that Andrew Wiggins had fouled Booker on an inbounds pass.

STEPHEN CURRY GIVES THE WARRIORS THE 113-112 LEAD IN THE 4Q WITH .7 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK 😱



Suns-Warriors | LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/WfxMXpvOUm — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024

But after a long review, the foul was ruled to have occurred just as the ball was reaching Booker, and with Golden State having a foul to give without penalty, the net result was nothing more than another Phoenix possession but with 0.6 seconds left.

This time, Draymond Green deflected the inbounds pass and Golden State walked off with its first win in four tries against Phoenix this season.

Earlier, Booker almost single-handedly won the game for the Suns, scoring 12 of their 16 points and assisting on the other two hoops during a 16-8 run that turned a late 96-102 deficit into a 112-110 lead before Curry’s heroics.

Curry finished with 30 points to lead the Warriors, who won their fourth in a row. He went 9-for-16 from beyond the arc, helping the hosts outscore the Suns 51-33 from deep.

Stephen Curry breaks down the moment that led to his game-winner against the Suns 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/P8W0kU9bwy — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024

Gary Payton II, returning from a 16-game absence due to a hamstring injury, made all five of his shots and contributed 11 points, 1 block, and a steal to the win.

Jonathan Kuminga had 21 points, Green added 15 to go with 7 rebounds and a game-high 9 assists, Wiggins chipped in 12 points and Podziemski posted 10 to complement 8 rebounds and 7 helpers.

Booker finished with a game-high 32 points for the Suns, who had won three straight.

Kevin Durant had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double for Phoenix, while Bradley Beal added 15 points and 2 steals.

Neither team led by more than seven in the first half, which ended with Golden State up 59-58. – Rappler.com