Warriors crush Blazers to pick up 5th straight victory

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONNECTION. Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson (11) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) celebrate after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Chase Center.

'Splash Brothers' Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combine for 55 points as the Warriors tie their longest winning streak of the season

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 28 points and Stephen Curry added 27 as the Golden State Warriors rolled to a 126-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco on Saturday, December 23 (Sunday, December 24, Manila time).

Brandin Podziemski had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, and fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points, helping Golden State extend its winning streak to five games, tying a season-high.

Anfernee Simons had a team-high 25 points to pace Portland, which fell for the ninth time in its last 10 games.

The Trail Blazers ended Curry’s NBA-record 268-game streak with at least one three-pointer when the clubs met in Portland on December 17. Curry knocked down a three-pointer on Golden State’s first possession Saturday as his new run reached three games.

Despite playing without Shaedon Sharpe, out with a strained groin, the Trail Blazers sprinted to a 30-19 lead with 1:52 left in the first quarter before Golden State dominated most of the rest of the game.

Held to 23 points in the first quarter, the Warriors scored a combined 66 points in the second and third quarters, building a double-digit lead that they used to coast to victory on the second night of a home back-to-back set.

Golden State made only 10 three-pointers in the game, with Thompson knocking down six in 10 attempts. Curry finished 2-for-7.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody added 11 points apiece, Kevon Looney a game-high 11 rebounds to complement 7 assists, and Chris Paul a team-high 11 assists along with 3 steals for the Warriors, whose two earlier wins over Portland had come by a total of just 8 points.

Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon scored 17 points and added 12 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Jerami Grant also had 17 points, Deandre Ayton added 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Scoot Henderson scored 12 points for the Trail Blazers, whose only victory this month came Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. – Rappler.com