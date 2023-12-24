Warriors crush Blazers to pick up 5th straight victory

SUMMARY
Klay Thompson scored a game-high 28 points and Stephen Curry added 27 as the Golden State Warriors rolled to a 126-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco on Saturday, December 23 (Sunday, December 24, Manila time).
Brandin Podziemski had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, and fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points, helping Golden State extend its winning streak to five games, tying a season-high.
Anfernee Simons had a team-high 25 points to pace Portland, which fell for the ninth time in its last 10 games.
The Trail Blazers ended Curry’s NBA-record 268-game streak with at least one three-pointer when the clubs met in Portland on December 17. Curry knocked down a three-pointer on Golden State’s first possession Saturday as his new run reached three games.
Despite playing without Shaedon Sharpe, out with a strained groin, the Trail Blazers sprinted to a 30-19 lead with 1:52 left in the first quarter before Golden State dominated most of the rest of the game.
Held to 23 points in the first quarter, the Warriors scored a combined 66 points in the second and third quarters, building a double-digit lead that they used to coast to victory on the second night of a home back-to-back set.
Golden State made only 10 three-pointers in the game, with Thompson knocking down six in 10 attempts. Curry finished 2-for-7.
Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody added 11 points apiece, Kevon Looney a game-high 11 rebounds to complement 7 assists, and Chris Paul a team-high 11 assists along with 3 steals for the Warriors, whose two earlier wins over Portland had come by a total of just 8 points.
Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon scored 17 points and added 12 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.
Jerami Grant also had 17 points, Deandre Ayton added 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Scoot Henderson scored 12 points for the Trail Blazers, whose only victory this month came Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. – Rappler.com
