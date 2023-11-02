Warriors’ Klay Thompson sinks Kings in final second

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BUZZER-BEATER. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson follows through on a shot after making a basket with less than one second remaining against the Sacramento Kings.

Klay Thompson, with nowhere else to turn and time running out, makes his way close enough to get off a game-winning shot as the Warriors escape the Kings by a point

Klay Thompson drilled a contested jumper from just beyond the free throw line with two-tenths of a second remaining, delivering the Golden State Warriors a 102-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, November 1 (Thursday, November 2, Manila time) in San Francisco.

Golden State improved to 2-0 in early-season games against Sacramento, rematches of last season’s first-round playoff matchup that the Warriors won in seven games.

After Domantas Sabonis banked in a 20-footer from just above the foul line to put Sacramento up 101-100 with 14.5 seconds remaining, the Warriors advanced the ball without a timeout but were unable to free Stephen Curry, their leading scorer with 21 points.

Instead, the ball went to Thompson, and with nowhere else to turn and time running out, the veteran made his way close enough to get off his game-winning shot.

Left with just two-tenths of a second, the Kings used a timeout to advance the ball to midcourt but failed on an alley-oop inbound pass, settling for a second loss to their Northern California rivals in six days.

In winning for the fourth straight time after an opening home loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors were able to overcome a 48-36 rebounding disadvantage and 18 turnovers, three more than the Kings committed.

Curry shot 4-for-10 on three-point attempts en route to his team-high point total, but his teammates hit just 7-of-21 from long distance. The Kings, who were playing without guard De’Aaron Fox (right ankle), matched the Warriors’ 33 points from beyond the arc.

Dario Saric added 15 points off the bench for the Warriors, while Thompson and Andrew Wiggins had 14 each, Draymond Green had 13 to go with a game-high 9 assists, and reserve Jonathan Kuminga finished with 12.

Green, who missed Golden State’s 122-114 win at Sacramento on Friday due to an ankle injury, also had 2 steals and 2 blocks in his 28 minutes.

Kevon Looney was the Warriors’ leading rebounder with n9 to complement 6 points and 6 assists.

Sabonis paced Sacramento with game-high totals in points (23) and rebounds (11), including three offensive boards. The Kings retrieved 14 offensive rebounds to help keep them in the game despite shooting just 40.9%.

Sabonis also found time for a team-high 8 assists.

Malik Monk had 16 points, Harrison Barnes 14, Davion Mitchell 13, Kevin Huerter 11 ,and Keegan Murray 10 for the Kings, who have alternated wins and losses in their first four games of the season. – Rappler.com